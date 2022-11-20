Dating costs 40% more than it did 10 years ago, report says

Dating is tough and apparently more expensive than ever.
Dating is tough and apparently more expensive than ever.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Embracing the single life may be a bummer for romance, but it has big advantages for your wallet, as dating costs more than ever.

The Match “Singles in America” report out this week says daters are spending about 40% more trying to woo a mate compared to a decade ago.

That breaks down to about $130 every month.

Inflation is the main culprit, and the added cost isn’t just about swapping dinner and a movie to lunch and a matinee.

It has changed the criteria of those looking for partners. Sharing similar spending habits, being frugal, and financial stability are all becoming top tier needs, not just good looks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feeding South Dakota increased the number of meals they give out to families by 500.
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
River Ridge Apartments
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning
Drivers were encouraged to pull through the parking lot to receive a Thanksgiving lunch.
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving
Artists are displaying their work of art at the Dahl Arts Center.
Holiday art market is back
The Black Hills Energy Liberty Center officially opened its doors.
The City of Box Elder has a new place to workout

Latest News

Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
Jason David Frank, actor on original ‘Power Rangers,’ dies at 49
This photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate Henry...
Tenn. inmate’s mutilation highlights prison mental care woes
A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons