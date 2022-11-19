Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses

Lakota workforce development
Lakota workforce development(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A panel discussion was held today for students attending Oglala Lakota College and studying graphic art design.

Black Hills Energy, a freelance graphic designer, and the Jackalope ad agency joined forces to talk about career opportunities, resume advice, and internships.

The panelists explained different ways to use graphic design degrees and taught students how to transition from attending school to a professional job.

“I’m hoping to bring my students together to learn about the opportunities that are available to them after they finished their program,” said Marty Two Bulls jr. Educator at Oglala Lakota College.

“I think that meetings like this and panels like this are very important to show that were invested in our community,” said Lynn Cuny, Deputy Director at Thunder Valley CDC

After the panel discussion, students were able to ask questions and do a site visit for more hands-on experience.

“Success is the journey that continues, so that is what I’m going to take away- is continuing in my graphic design journey. And I hope that the other students here can also take that message”, said Lis Martinez, Oglala Lakota College alumni.

This student workshop was a part of the Jackalope Scholarship Fund, which is a collaboration between Jason Alley, the owner of Jackalope ad agency, and Two Bulls. The fund is designed to bring a stronger connection between the Lakota people and South Dakota businesses.

