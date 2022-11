Homestake Opera House Marks 40th Anniversary of the Festival of Trees

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - THIS YEAR THE HOMESTAKE OPERA HOUSE WILL CELEBRATE ITS 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FESTIVAL OF TREES.

IN HONOR OF ITS RUBY YEAR, FRIDAY WILL KICK OFF THIS GRAND OCCASION WITH A SILENT AUCTION. THE AUCTION IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC VIEWING FROM 1-3PM FOLLOWED BY A MIXER AT LEAD AND DEADWOOD CHAMBERS. AND ON SATURDAY, THE EVENTS WILL BEGIN AT 1PM FOR THE VIEWING ONLY SILENT AUCTION. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 4PM TO HOST THE SILENT AUCTION WITH THE LIVE AUCTION BEGINNING AT 6PM.

“THIS HISTORIC EVENT HAS BEEN HOSTED BY HOMESTAKE OPERA HOUSE SINCE 1982″, SAYS CHRISTINE ALLEN, DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR FOR THE OPERA HOUSE. SHE GOES ON TO SAY THAT DESPITE THE RICH HISTORY OF THE OPERA HOUSE, THE THEATRE AND THE BUILDING WERE NEARLY RUINED TO A FIRE IN 1984. RENOVATIONS BEGAN IN 1995 AND STILL CONTINUE TO THIS DAY.

THE FESTIVAL OF TREES AND LIVE AUCTION ARE FUNDRAISING OPPORTUNITIES TO CONTINUE TO PRESERVE THIS FAMED BUILDING AND ALLOW IT TO SERVE THE COMMUNITY IN A WAY THAT EDUCATES, ENTERTAINS AND BUILDS LASTING MEMORIES. ALLEN SAYS, “THE COMMUNITY IS INVITED TO ATTEND AND TICKETS ARE $5 FOR ENTRY.” FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO PURCHASE TICKETS, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK. https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/event/festival-of-trees

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.