Homestake Opera House kicks off annual Festival of the Trees

People can bid for Christmas trees and wreaths during the live auction.
People can bid for Christmas trees and wreaths during the live auction.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday and Saturday the Homestake Opera House is hosting its annual Festival of the Trees.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the event, the Opera House is kicking it off with a silent auction. The auction is open for public viewing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and officially opens for bids at 4 p.m. with a live auction to follow.

The money raised from the auction goes to support the operation of the Opera House.

”We’re a center of the community. We bring in performing arts and community theater so that we can, number one, entertain people in the community. But also when the opera house is busy, downtown lead is busy. So, it serves as an economic driver and that’s what you’re supporting when you support our festival of trees,” said Thomas Golden, executive director of the Homestake Opera House.

The community is invited to attend the event but there is a $5 entry fee into the venue.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dion Bordeaux is set to stand trial in 2023.
Rapid City man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend is headed to trial in 2023
River Ridge Apartments
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
There is a proposal to conduct an after-election audit.
A change to South Dakota election laws possible
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Latest News

Lakota workforce development
Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses
Highs in the 40s
Much nicer next week
The Bagels in the Street event downtown Rapid City officially kicks off the annual food drive.
KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
The Bagels in the Street event downtown Rapid City officially kicks off the annual food drive.
Bagels in the Street kicks off KOTA Care and Share Food Drive