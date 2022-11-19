The Holiday Art market is back

New artists displaying their work at the Dahl Art Center
Artists are displaying their work of art at the Dahl Arts Center.
Artists are displaying their work of art at the Dahl Arts Center.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work.

“We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled out all of our spots; we’re hoping to fill and then some,” said Education Director Melissa Nelson for Dahl Arts Center.

The market is open on Nov.19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Dahl Art Center.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River Ridge Apartments
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning
The Black Hills Energy Liberty Center officially opened its doors.
The City of Box Elder has a new place to workout
Dion Bordeaux is set to stand trial in 2023.
Rapid City man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend is headed to trial in 2023
FILE - In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring ID’d as that of LA man
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Latest News

.
Lakota Workforce Development
.
RCFD Welcomes New Firefighters
.
Rapid City Shooting Early Friday Morning
Homestake Opera House Celebrates Holiday Season with the Festival of Trees
Homestake Opera House Marks 40th Anniversary of the Festival of Trees