A dozen new firefighters has joined the Rapid City Fire Department.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Throughout the 12-week training process, the recruits spent five days out of the week doing academic work and hands-on training to prepare for graduation to become full-fledged firefighters.

The Fireman built some essential skills they will carry throughout their journey as official department members.

“It’s one thing to read it in a book or go through PowerPoint or hear people talk about it, but once they get to take that knowledge and go to a building and try to make it as real as possible. Then they can start making those muscle connections when they might get a little excited or nervous,” said Instructor Donavin Neugebauer for Rapid City Fire department.

The red shirts the new members burned for their graduation signify their transition from being a recruit and on to the next level of their career.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.