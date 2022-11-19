BHSU men’s basketball earns big win at East/West Challenge

5th ranked Yellow Jackets defeat 19th ranked Minnesota-Moorhead
11-18 bhsu men
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:21 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The 5th ranked Black Hills State men’s basketball defeated 19th ranked Minnesota-Moorhead 78-77 on Friday. Adam Moussa hit a buzzer beater to give the Yellow Jackets the win. Black Hills State is now 3-0 on the season and faces Augustana on Saturday.

