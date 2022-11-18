This morning will feel like January; however, warmer temperatures are in store for the weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The cold artic air that settled into the region last night will cause it to feel like it is well below zero for the remainder of this morning despite warming up into the 20s to 30s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies to start out, winds will also pick up this afternoon once again as we could see wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour across Northwestern South Dakota and the western South Dakota plains. Cloud cover is expected to increase throughout the afternoon and into this evening.

Saturday will start off cloudy in the early morning hours, however skies will partly clear out and temperatures will warm up into the low 20s to upper 30s in the afternoon.

Sunday we will see a drastic change in temperatures as we climb into the mid 40s to low 50s in the South Dakota Plains. The Black Hills, Northeastern Wyoming and Northwest South Dakota will remain in the mid 30s to low 40s in the afternoon with some clouds in the area.

Monday temperatures look to hover in the upper 30s to low 50s in the plains and Black Hills, while Wyoming and the Northwestern portion of South Dakota will be in the low 30s to low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures look to remain in the 40s for the rest of next week with sunny and dry conditions persisting.

