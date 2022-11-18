Stevens and Belle Fourche volleyball teams drop state tourney openers
Raiders fall to Washington, Broncs come up short against Elkton-Lake Benton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:27 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The state volleyball tournaments tipped off on Thursday with all three classes being played in Sioux Falls. In the “AA” ranks Stevens fell to top seeded Sioux Falls Washington 3-0. In the “A” ranks Belle Fourche lost to Elkton-Lake Benton 3-0.
