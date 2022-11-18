Stevens and Belle Fourche volleyball teams drop state tourney openers

Raiders fall to Washington, Broncs come up short against Elkton-Lake Benton
11-17 Stevens volleyball
11-17 Stevens volleyball
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:27 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The state volleyball tournaments tipped off on Thursday with all three classes being played in Sioux Falls. In the “AA” ranks Stevens fell to top seeded Sioux Falls Washington 3-0. In the “A” ranks Belle Fourche lost to Elkton-Lake Benton 3-0.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
Dion Bordeaux is set to stand trial in 2023.
Rapid City man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend is headed to trial in 2023
Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
There is a proposal to conduct an after-election audit.
A change to South Dakota election laws possible

Latest News

11-16 USD women
South Dakota women roll past Bellevue
11-16 Hill City AOW
Karsen Kirsch-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
11-15 SDSU women
Rapid City’s Gylten and Timmer playing well for SDSU women
11-15 SDSU women
SDSU women edge out Mississippi State