Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School.

Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.

“The more money we raise the more kids we can take so each year we do this we hope to raise more money so we can take more kids shopping each year. Usually, we tried to take at least 20 kids if not more with us each year,” said Douglas High School Resource Officer Victor Gust.

The law enforcement officers and volunteers will take the high school students to the Walmart on Lacrosse Street on Dec. 18.

