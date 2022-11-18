Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (left) and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom talk with...
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (left) and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom talk with media about the shooting of a man by an RCPD officer early Friday morning at an apartment building on the 300 block of Philadelphia Street.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man was shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

At a morning news conference, Hedrick said police received a report about 5:30 a.m., that a man was running through the hallways of the River Ridge Apartments. The officer was reportedly confronted by the man who, Hedrick said, “sprinted at the officer.” Hedrick stated that the officer thought he had been stabbed and that’s when he shot the man.

After talking to witnesses, police say that earlier, the man was stabbing himself with the knife. Hedrick added all indications point to the suspect attacking the officer. The officer was not injured.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation has now taken over the case. The DCI usually releases a report within 30 days of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dion Bordeaux is set to stand trial in 2023.
Rapid City man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend is headed to trial in 2023
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
There is a proposal to conduct an after-election audit.
A change to South Dakota election laws possible
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Actual lows in the single digits
Brutally cold temperatures expected tonight

Latest News

Shopping with deputies will benefit children this Christmas.
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget
Black Hills Bagel
The ovens are running hot again this year for the annual KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
The Farm Services Agency will work with tribal land owners to improve grassland productivity.
USDA’s Farm Service Agency announces partnership with tribal lands
The Black Hills Energy Liberty Center officially opened its doors.
The City of Box Elder has a new place to workout