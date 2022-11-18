The ovens are running hot again this year for the annual KOTA Care and Share Food Drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Church Response is an organization in Rapid City that needs your help again this season. The KOTA Care and Share Food Drive is hosting our annual Bagel in the Street tomorrow (Friday) from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

We will be located in front of the Duhamel Building at 518 St. Joseph St., between 5th and 6th Streets in downtown Rapid City.

“Every year especially about this time the covers are bare. There are so many agencies out there to help, but there are also so many people that are in need, and it seems the need continues to grow every year. It seems to be even more pressing this time of year,” said Debra Jensen, co-owner of Black Hills Bagel.

Church Response has been around for 50 years, and unlike most organizations, they offer donations to people in need once a week rather than once a month. Lynda Mentele, director of Church Response says that most people who come don’t have a means of transportation, therefore, they must give away food in smaller increments so people can carry this easier.

“I don’t know what we would do without KOTA and the Rapid City community support. We wouldn’t have food to give these people who are in need, it’s a real-life saver,” said Lynda Mentele, director of Church Response.

The ovens are running hot at Black Hills Bagel to prep for Bagel in the Street. Prepping for this event starts a month before, however, making the actual bagels starts three days before the event. There are about 2 thousand white chocolate bagels baked for this year. This bagel is one of the hardest bagels to make compared to just a plain bagel.

“When you add the chips, it will take a minute or less and it will start melting so you have to run it quick,” said Gavin Pickner, mixer at Black Hills Bagel

The station invites the public to donate food or cash donations and in exchange we will give you a bagel from Black Hills Bagel, a coffee from Dark Cannon or a Pepsi product. This year the students from Rapid City Christian Band will be performing also.

