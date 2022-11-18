Much nicer for next week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will still be cold tonight, but not as bad as last night. Lows across the area will mostly be in the teens. Highs tomorrow will also be better with most of our area peaking in the 30s. Sunday we’ll continue to warm up with a lot of the area expected to reach the 40s and possibly lower 50s. As a whole, next week is going to be much better with sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dion Bordeaux is set to stand trial in 2023.
Rapid City man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend is headed to trial in 2023
River Ridge Apartments
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
There is a proposal to conduct an after-election audit.
A change to South Dakota election laws possible
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Latest News

This morning will feel like January; however, warmer temperatures are in store for the weekend.
Actual lows in the single digits
Brutally cold temperatures expected tonight
Intense winds, blowing snow and cold artic temperatures for this evening
Highs will only be in the teens tomorrow
More snow possible tonight