The City of Box Elder has a new place to workout

The Black Hills Energy Liberty Center officially opened its doors.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a partnership between the city of Box Elder and the YMCA. The 50,000-square-foot Liberty Center includes a fitness center with group classes, youth sports, family activities, and childcare.

“We’re so excited to be brought on as a partnership with South Dakota Ellsworth Development Association. They were looking for someone to manage the wellness facility, and so we started these conversations about two years ago, so it’s been a long time in the making,” said Chief Executive Officer of YMCA Keiz Larson.

Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson said the partnership will be good for the city.

“Being fit mentally and physically just helps everyone. The city is stepping forward. We’re going to have all of our employees have a membership here, and hopefully, they will all use it. We have a great wellness program there at the city, and this will be a big part of that,” said Larson.

Anyone who’s a member of a YMCA can use the new facility.

