Bagels in the Street kicks off KOTA Care and Share Food Drive

The Bagels in the Street event downtown Rapid City officially kicks off the annual food drive.
The Bagels in the Street event downtown Rapid City officially kicks off the annual food drive.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2022 KOTA Care and Share Food Drive officially began Friday with the traditional Bagels in the Street event.

Despite the bone-chilling cold, hundreds of people drove down Saint Joseph Street to stop in front of the Duhamel building to donate. For their efforts, they got bagels from Black Hills Bagels, coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee Company or a Pepsi product.

It will take a couple of days to tally up all the donations, cash, as well as food. Last year, the even raised more than $70,000 for Church Response’s food pantry.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dion Bordeaux is set to stand trial in 2023.
Rapid City man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend is headed to trial in 2023
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
There is a proposal to conduct an after-election audit.
A change to South Dakota election laws possible
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Actual lows in the single digits
Brutally cold temperatures expected tonight

Latest News

The Bagels in the Street event downtown Rapid City officially kicks off the annual food drive.
KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (left) and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom talk with...
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning
Shopping with deputies will benefit children this Christmas.
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget
Black Hills Bagel
The ovens are running hot again this year for the annual KOTA Care and Share Food Drive