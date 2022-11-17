You ain’t seen stuffing yet, holiday travel this year is one of the busiest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sleigh it isn’t so, it’s that time of year again when the holiday travel begins.

Gas prices are trending down, but driving is expected to be one of the most expensive we have seen. Last week, gas prices in South Dakota were down five cents a gallon. However, we are 24 cents over what the prices were from 2012 when the national average was $3.44 a gallon

Historically most travelers will drive for the holidays. This year about 49 million people are expected to make that commute.

With the gas prices varying throughout the state there are some ways to save gas this season.

“Slowing down by 5-10 MPH can increase your fuel efficiency by 5-10% which is the equivalent to saving 40 cents a gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis.

According to AAA, Thanksgiving is expected to be the 3rd busiest holiday to travel since the year 2000. This year (2022) AAA also predicts that about 54.6 million people will be traveling.

One of the busiest holiday travel days at Rapid City Regional Airport is expected to be November 20th.

“Make sure to arrive two hours in advance for your flight, especially if you are checking luggage. Second is download the airline app on your smart device and check it before you make the trip out to the airport. This will let you know if there is inclement weather, delays or cancellations. The third is make sure that there is parking, so if you can utilize a ride share service like Lyft or Uber,” said Megan Johnson, Marketing & Air Service Development, Rapid City Regional Airport.

During a survey taken by Nerd Wallet, 891 Americans participated about holiday travel. Coming in number one 39% of Americans said they choose a flight based on price and not on convenience. Second 38% said they chose a hotel based on price and not the amenities. And finally, 37% said they will be driving instead of flying. You can find more of what was asked on the poll here.

