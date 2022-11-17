Salvation Army Angel Tree Donation Drive Makes Wishes Come True for Needy Families

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Salvation Army kicked off their annual Angel Tree Donation program today. Created in 1979, the Angel Tree program helps thousands of children’s dreams come true for the holiday by providing toys, gifts and assistance to families across the country. The holiday season is considered by some the best time of year but for a lot of “families who lack the resources to buy toys, it can be a financial hardship,” says Salvation Army Major Jerry O’Neil. With Christmas just a little over a month out, the time to help and donate is getting close to the timeline to help our underprivileged kids. O’Neil says, “the Salvation Army needs your donations now in order to make Christmas dreams come true for these kids.”

The Angel Tree program in Rapid City has identified families that need our help but O’Neil says, “this year the demand has gotten higher because more families are suffering.” On average, the Salvation Army Angel program in the Black Hills helps bring toys and gifts for the holidays to about two thousand kids but that number is likely to go up this year due to the state of our economy. This is why they are really pulling on the community to help donate this year especially. O’Neil says, “they have made the Angel program even more convenient by going digital and incorporating QR codes to gift items to make it easier for donors”. It is a very direct way to help less fortunate kids by allowing shoppers to utilize QR codes at participating stores by simply scanning the code on the Red Kettle signs to their cellphones to make a purchase and donate the item. Donors can also call their local Salvation Army to ask for help in making the digital donation as well.

The Salvation Army works with a variety of retailers in the community please click on the link to their website, https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/blackhills/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organichttp:centralusa.salvationarmy.org for more information about the distribution of gifts for the Angel Tree Donation Drive. O’Neil says, “the program strives to help each and every underserved angel enjoy the most wonderful time of the year because every kid deserves to have a wish come true for the holiday.”

