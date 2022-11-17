Police note more car thefts in Rapid City

By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday, the Rapid City Police Department released a report comparing crime numbers from October 2022 to the previous October.

The rate of stolen cars was up 27% in October when compared to the same time frame in 2021. Car theft is a crime of opportunity, and as the weather gets colder, this type of behavior tends to increase.

“Individuals leaving keys in the car and that even compounds on itself when the weather starts getting colder. You’ll see more people leave their keys in the car, leave their car running as they go into the gas station only to return 30 seconds later and have their car missing,” explained Assistant Chief for the Rapid City Police Department Scott Sitts.

Additionally, October saw an increase in calls for service, but not all calls were from the community.

RCPD receives calls one of two ways. Either a person calls dispatch requesting help for a variety of things. Or, there’s a proactive call, when an officer calls in an issue themselves.

Sitts added “Proactive work can include a lot of things. Proactive work just the officer doing extra patrol of an area, getting out to walk the downtown. Proactive work is anything the officer is not dispatched to or didn’t receive a call for service, for just being proactive in their efforts to enhance public safety.”

The approaching holiday season could also cause an increase in crimes like robbery and cyber crimes. To prevent this from happening people should leave valuables out of sight when shopping. And when going online be cautious of scams designed to steal your personal information.

