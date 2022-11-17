Mixology at Home - Pumpkin Spice Martini

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the holiday season and that means we showcase festive cocktails; even if I grumble about it.

Full disclosure - I do hate holiday specialty drinks. Holiday drinks usually have some ingredients you don’t normally stock in your home bar; or kitchen for that matter.

That’s the case with our pumpkin spice martini. Fortunately, it was only two ingredients I had to buy – pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. Overall, eight ingredients but still not a difficult drink to execute.

Ingredients

Rimmer

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 TBS pumpkin spice

Maple syrup

Cocktail

2 oz vodka

1 oz Irish cream

½ oz simple syrup

1 TBS pumpkin puree

¼ tsp pumpkin spice

¼ tsp vanilla extract

By the way, have I told you I hate holiday specialty drinks?

Directions

Rim a martini glass with a mixture of sugar and pumpkin spice. We brushed some maple syrup on the rim of the glass to get the rimmer to stick. I put the rimmer in a small plate, and spread it out so you can easily run the rim of the glass over it, getting an even coating.

In a shaker or mixing tins, add ice, two ounces of vodka, one ounce of Irish cream, half ounce of simple syrup, one tablespoon of pumpkin puree, a quarter teaspoon of pumpkin spice and a quarter teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Shake and pour into a martini glass, no ice, straight up.

Add some whipped cream and sprinkle nutmeg and cinnamon over the top. Sit back and enjoy this holiday treat.

