KOTA Care & Share Food Drive gearing up for 50th year of giving back to the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - ‘Tis the season to spend time with the family, gathered around the dinner table. But for many in KOTA Territory, putting food on the table can be a struggle.

To help ease that burden through the holidays and year-round is the KOTA Care & Share Food Drive.

“Tomorrow, November 18th from 6:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. in front of the Duhamel Building on St Joe St. (518 St Joseph), our annual Bagel in the Street is happening!” said Alicia Garcia, the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive director. “It benefits the KOTA Care & Share Food Drive and all money raised goes to Church Response in Rapid City. People will drive up on the left side of the street and pull up in front of the building and we will give them a free white chocolate chip bagel - from Black Hills Bagels - and a Dark Canyon Coffee or Pepsi Product for a donation to the KOTA Care & Share Food drive. As always, the need this year is great.”

