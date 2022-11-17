Intense winds, blowing snow and cold artic temperatures for this evening

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:08 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Snow looks like it will persist through the day today but will eventually taper off as we head into this evening. Highs for the South Dakota plains will range from the mid-teens to low 20s for this afternoon while the Black Hills, Northeastern Wyoming, and Northwestern South Dakota will see temperatures in the single digits to upper teens.

A cold front with artic air will bring strong wind gusts that will gust up to 40 to 50 mph. This will cause hazardous driving conditions as we can see areas of blowing snow. The cold artic air will settle into the region this evening and persist into Friday morning where wind chill values will be well below zero, expected to range from the teens to –20s for most of the region.

A break in the cold is on the way for this weekend as drier and warmer weather is on the way starting Saturday and this will last into early next week.

