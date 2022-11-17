Diwali at South Dakota School of Mines: ‘We are here to celebrate the culture together’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Celebrating the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, Diwali is a festival of new beginnings. At the South Dakota School of Mines, the India Club is hosting a celebration this weekend.

Diwali takes place over five days and this year millions of people celebrated the holiday for five days from October 22 to October 26. Still, the India Club is celebrating its 33rd celebration on Saturday. The event will have traditional food and share the tradition of the holiday. But this year the India Club has also included performances from other cultures on campus, like a Hawaiian dance group and people from Bangladesh performing.

“Because obviously, we have cultural events, we have food, we have people, we have henna booths, we have photo booths, and all of those activities are always kind of the same every year. But it is bringing community together that is different, being more approachable to them,” emphasized Wageesha Sharma, India Club at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. “To let them know that we are here to celebrate the culture together and celebrate the spirit, that is what it is more about.”

Sharing culture is vital for the India Club. One of the members says the friends they have made on campus are curious about the holiday and says this weekend’s Diwali event is a terrific opportunity to learn more.

“I’m always happy to, you know, enlighten them. And maybe in the future, they could you know pass that to somebody else who has the same one (question). So, just knowing more about a culture is always a society that is headed toward the right direction,” said Abhishek Ray, India Club at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

The Diwali celebration is Saturday, November 19 at the Surbeck Center on the School of Mines Campus beginning at 5 PM.

