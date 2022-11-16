South Dakota to issue new license plates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting with Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota will begin issuing a new license plate as people work on titling or renewing registrations. The new plate is similar to the current one; and it continues to promote South Dakota.

The reissue includes standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem, emblem motorcycle, personalized, personalized motorcycle, amateur radio, and low speed plates.

The new year brings new license plates for South Dakota vehicle owners. (South Dakota)

Vehicle owners can renew their license plates up to 90 days before the date of expiration. However, the new plates won’t be available to anyone renewing before the first of the year.

People can renew plates at MySDCars portal, any DMV Now Kiosk, in person at their county treasurer’s office, or by mail through the county.

