Small community of Echo Ridge makes big impact

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Falling snow makes people want to bundle up, but it’s not just people who will be wearing hats and scarves. The president statues downtown, are also staying warm this season.

For more than a year, the people of Echo Ridge Independent Living have been making scarves. Currently, they have about 24 scarves that will be placed on the downtown statues.

“Some of us found out that we have similar interest in knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. We decided that it would be fun to get together, sit for an hour or so in the afternoon, chat, and make them. We’ve been making all these scarves to put on the presidents,” said Jan Albright, who lives at Echo Ridge.

“These ladies are great about donating to other organizations, and they’re really just an independent group here at Echo Ridge, which is an independent living apartment,” said Angela Weiderich, senior living manager at Echo Ridge.

Other organizations, churches, and youth groups make an effort to place socks, hats, coats, scarves, and gloves on the statues for anyone to take.

Winter apparel is allowed between November 15 and March 15 and has been a tradition for 8 seasons in Rapid City.

If you have any yarn you would like to donate to the Echo Ridge crafters, you can drop it off at the senior living managers office and they will be distributed to the ladies.

