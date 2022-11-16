Small community of Echo Ridge makes big impact

Echo Ridge residents show off some of the scarves they have made for the president statues...
Echo Ridge residents show off some of the scarves they have made for the president statues downtown.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Falling snow makes people want to bundle up, but it’s not just people who will be wearing hats and scarves. The president statues downtown, are also staying warm this season.

For more than a year, the people of Echo Ridge Independent Living have been making scarves. Currently, they have about 24 scarves that will be placed on the downtown statues.

“Some of us found out that we have similar interest in knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. We decided that it would be fun to get together, sit for an hour or so in the afternoon, chat, and make them. We’ve been making all these scarves to put on the presidents,” said Jan Albright, who lives at Echo Ridge.

“These ladies are great about donating to other organizations, and they’re really just an independent group here at Echo Ridge, which is an independent living apartment,” said Angela Weiderich, senior living manager at Echo Ridge.

Other organizations, churches, and youth groups make an effort to place socks, hats, coats, scarves, and gloves on the statues for anyone to take.

Winter apparel is allowed between November 15 and March 15 and has been a tradition for 8 seasons in Rapid City.

If you have any yarn you would like to donate to the Echo Ridge crafters, you can drop it off at the senior living managers office and they will be distributed to the ladies.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
Cara Torpey's cat was shot by a pellet gun which ended up collapsing his lungs. He later died.
Rapid City woman in mourning after the loss of her cat
This is the rifle that Rapid City police say Nathaniel Hernandez had when confronted about...
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
Accumulating snow for some through the week
Dashcam video of an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397.
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility

Latest News

The event used to happen once a year but, due to community demand, now takes place about four...
One-stop-shop offers free services to those in need
A search warrant for George Irwin-Schacht’s home later uncovered additional bomb-making...
Rapid City man sentenced for planting explosives in 2020
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Defeated SD House candidate accused of rape
The snowy conditions have many people getting into the holiday spirit, including folks who are...
A Christmas tree is put up in Main Street Square