Salvation Army helping families in need with Angel Tree program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps bring joy to hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year during the holidays.

Since 2017, a group of friends has organized a donation fund to raise money, 100% of the money goes towards purchasing gifts for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. In five years, they’ve raised over $55,000 dollars.

This year the group of friends is working with Black Hills Woman Magazine & Food Dudes to give away a $500 cash prize to help raise more. To win, people have to donate $25 to the cause. Every $25 dollars counts as an entry into the drawing!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.