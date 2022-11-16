Salvation Army helping families in need with Angel Tree program

Salvation Army helping families in need with Angel Tree program
Salvation Army helping families in need with Angel Tree program(The Salvation Army)
By Miranda O'Bryan and Alena Neves
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps bring joy to hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year during the holidays.

Since 2017, a group of friends has organized a donation fund to raise money, 100% of the money goes towards purchasing gifts for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. In five years, they’ve raised over $55,000 dollars.

This year the group of friends is working with Black Hills Woman Magazine & Food Dudes to give away a $500 cash prize to help raise more. To win, people have to donate $25 to the cause. Every $25 dollars counts as an entry into the drawing!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
Cara Torpey's cat was shot by a pellet gun which ended up collapsing his lungs. He later died.
Rapid City woman in mourning after the loss of her cat
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Snowy conditions make it difficult for drivers to see the road in front of them.
South Dakota: one of the top 10 worst states to drive in
A search warrant for George Irwin-Schacht’s home later uncovered additional bomb-making...
Rapid City man sentenced for planting explosives in 2020

Latest News

There is a proposal to conduct an after-election audit.
A change to South Dakota election laws possible
New air service coming to Rapid City Regional Airport.
Air travelers get more options with new service
Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar
A Christmas tree is put up in Main Street Square
A Christmas tree is put up in Main Street Square