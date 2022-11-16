Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man draws a 15-year suspended sentence for shooting at two men who stole a donation jar from his gun store.

Adam Max was earlier convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. Max, an Army veteran, will also serve 10 years on probation and perform 500 hours of community service. He could have been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison for the shooting.

In December 2020, Max shot into the vehicle the two unarmed men were in after they took the money jar. No one was hurt in the shooting.

