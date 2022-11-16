One-stop-shop offers free services to those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cold temperatures often make people grateful for what they have, and that was no different with the November snows.

It was a time for Community Connect offer their services.

Operating for several years, and previously known as Homeless Connect, the one-stop-shop operated out of an old grocery store on Omaha Street and allows the Black Hills Special Services Corporative to offer free services to those in need.

The event used to happen once a year but, due to community demand, now takes place about four times a year.

“I am just grateful for all the workers that have given their time. And I’m grateful for what they have given me today. I have a blanket, a couple of curtains, and some cards,” said Darlene, program recipient.

Last November more than 950 people showed up for this event and even with Tuesday’s snowy weather they expected to exceed that this year.

Everything at this event is free and people were able to get winter jackets, clothes, dishes, bedding, shoes, and even STD testing. The nonprofit Ending the Silence made chili for those who attended.

