More snow possible tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the northern hills and a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Northwestern South Dakota, parts of Northeast Wyoming, and Southeastern Montana for tonight and tomorrow. The heaviest snowfall will occur this evening before midnight. During the morning and afternoon hours tomorrow, we could see some lingering snow showers, but most of the falling snow will be light by then. Total snowfall accumulation will be 4-6 inches in the northern hills, with 1-3 inches expected for Wyoming and Montana. Most of Western South Dakota outside of the northern hills will likely see less than 1 inch. Temperatures will remain cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area tonight. Highs tomorrow will not rise that much with much of our area seeing highs in the teens. We also will be breezy tomorrow. With the windy weather, wind chill values are going to be brutal. We’ll see wind chill values below zero even during the afternoon hours tomorrow. Early Friday will be the coldest time of the week, with wind chills as cold as -20° for parts of our area. We’ll start to see warmer temperatures over the weekend and next week. We may even see highs back in the 50s.

