Following leadership vote, South Dakota Senate makes committee assignments

PIERRE, S.D. - Leadership from the South Dakota State Senate has announced new committee assignments for the 2023 state legislative session.

Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), who was re-elected as President Pro Tempore last Friday according to The Dakota Scout, confirmed the new assignments to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory Wednesday.

They are as follows:

Agriculture and Natural Resources

Senators Al Novstrup (R-Aberdeen), Joshua Klumb (R-Mitchell), Erin Tobin (R-Winner), Jim Mehlhaff (R-Pierre), Liz Larson (D-Sioux Falls), Randy Deibert (R-Spearfish) Vice Chair, Herman Otten (R-Sioux Falls) Chair.

Appropriations

Senators Dean Wink (R-Howes), Jack Kolbeck (R-Sioux Falls), John Wiik (R-Big Stone City), Jim Bolin (R-Canton), Ryan Maher (R-Isabel), David Johnson (R-Rapid City), Red Dawn Foster (D-Pine Ridge), Bryan Breitling (R-Miller) Vice Chair, Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) Chair

Commerce and Energy

Senators Steve Kolbeck (R-Brandon), Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), Casey Crabtree (R-Madison), Brent Hoffman (R-Hartford), Jim Stalzer (R-Sioux Falls), Larry Zikmund (R-Sioux Falls), Reynold F. Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls), Arch Beal (R-Sioux Falls) Vice Chair, David Wheeler (R-Huron) Chair

Education

Senators Tim Reed (R-Brookings), Sydney Davis (R-Vermillion), Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids), Jessica Castleberry (R-Rapid City), Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission), Steve Kolbeck Vice Chair, Kyle Schoenfish (R-Ireland) Chair

Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOAC)

Senators Tim Reed, Jean Hunhoff, Reynold F. Nesiba, David Wheeler Vice Chair, Dean Wink Chair

Health and Human Services

Senators Michael Rohl (R-Aberdeen), Tim Reed, Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City), Michael Diedrich (R-Rapid City), Shawn Bordeaux, Sydney Davis Vice Chair, Erin Tobin Chair

Judiciary

Senators Michael Rohl, Brent Hoffman,David Wheeler, Jim Mehlhaff, Michael Diedrich, Jim Stalzer Vice Chair, Helene Duhamel (R-Rapid City) Chair

Legislative Procedure

Senators Jack Kolbeck, David Wheeler, Ryan Maher, Helene Duhamel, Reynold Nesiba, Casey Crabtree Vice Chair, Lee Schoenbeck Chair

Local Government

Senators Steve Kolbeck, Tom Pischke, Julie Frye-Mueller, Randy Deibert, Liz Larson, Jim Mehlhaff Vice Chair, Tim Reed Chair

Military and Veterans Affairs

Senators Brent Hoffman, Jim Stalzer, Jack Kolbeck, Larry P. Zikmund Vice Chair, David Johnson Chair

Retirement Laws

Senators Larry Zikmund, Randy Deibert, Reynold Nesiba, Jim Mehlhaff Vice Chair, Jim Bolin Chair

Rules Review

Senators Jean Hunhoff, Jim Mehlhaff, Red Dawn Foster

State Affairs

Senators Michael Rohl, Lee Schoenbeck, Sydney Davis, Erin Tobin, David Wheeler, Helene Duhamel, Reynold Nesiba, Michael Diedrich Vice Chair, Casey Crabtree Chair

Taxation

Senators Al Novstrup, Herman Otten, Kyle Schoenfish, Joshua Klumb, Shawn Bordeaux, Brent Hoffman Vice Chair Jim Stalzer Chair

Transportation

Senators Randy Deibert, Kyle Schoenfish, Arch Beal, Larry Zikmund, Liz Larson, Jessica Castleberry Vice Chair, Joshua Klumb Chair

State-Tribal Relations

Senators Kyle Schoenfish, Tom Pischke, Shawn Bordeaux, Red Dawn Foster, Michael H. Rohl Senate co-chair

In addition to Schoenbeck’s re-election to the top spot in the Senate, Casey Crabtree was selected by his peers to be elevated to Majority Leader. Mike Diedrich will continue to serve as Assistant Majority Leader, a role that he has occupied for the last two state legislative session. Four Majority Whips were also selected; Helene Duhamel, Jack Kolbeck, Ryan Maher, and David Wheeler.

Senate Democrats, who added one new member to their ranks during the general election, selected Reynold Nesiba as Minority Leader, Shawn Bordeaux as Assistant Minority Leader, and newly elected Liz Larson as their Minority Whip.

Compared to the 2022 legislative session, one of the biggest changes to a committee will come to the powerful Senate State Affairs committee. Reynold Nesiba replaces outgoing Senator Troy Heinert (D-Mission) as the lone Democrat on the committee, and House transfer Sydney Davis will also join that group.

Making committee assignments are one of the first acts of leadership elected from the majority and minority party in each chamber. On the House side, incoming lawmakers will return to Pierre on Friday to elect new leadership for the next legislative session.

