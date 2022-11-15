South Dakota: one of the top 10 worst states to drive in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration collected data on the yearly average of fatalities per state during dangerous weather conditions.

With snow and freezing rain, South Dakota ranked as number nine on the most dangerous states to drive in.

“For the most part, safety, you got to be safe out here. It’s dangerous because you can barely see, you got less traction and you got to watch out for others,” said Travis, who moved to South Dakota from Florida.

“If you give it too much gas and get out of control, you’re going to end up end a ditch and then you’re going have to wait for the people to come, and now you’re going to be freezing,” said Brittney, who also lives in the Mount Rushmore State.

Snow and freezing rain can cause black ice, which can cause a car to skid off the road.

Some tips for traveling safely are to drive slower, increase the distance between yourself and other cars, and give yourself more time to get to your destination by leaving home earlier.

Other tips that people shared include:

TJ, who works in construction added, “Just buckle up and drive safe, just stay at a safe speed limit.”

“Let off the gas, when you’re making a turn don’t be on the gas,” said Brittney.

“These roads are really slick, you just got to be careful, for the most part,” said Travis. “If you’re trying to make it back to your family, be careful on these roads, be cautious and mindful of others driving.”

During winter weather the chance of becoming stranded is greater so drivers should stock their vehicles with equipment such as jumper cables, flashlights, blankets, chargers for phones, and warning devices like flares and emergency markers.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.