Rapid City woman in mourning after the loss of her cat

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A woman is in grief after finding her cat bloodied and wounded after getting shot by a pellet gun in Rapid City.

Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments.

“I got him when I lived here back in 2018 and then I moved out of state, and he came with me the whole 15-hour car ride he just hung out in the car, and he did the same thing on the way back,” said Torpey, “He never ceased not to make me laugh on the daily.”

She recounted that the day her cat was killed she was buying him new toys and didn’t even have time to open them up after he wobbled into her apartment.

“My aid had just taken out the garbage and she came back, and domino came back, and he was blood-curdling screaming, and then he came inside, and he collapsed on the floor, and he was bleeding everywhere,” said Torpey.

The act of someone shooting at a cat left her wondering who would do such a thing, especially to a cat that was loved by the surrounding community.

“My neighbors absolutely loved him. There was a little boy that lives in the building next to me and one day he got out and he climbed up on top of the roof and the neighbor boy came around and went up to me and my neighbor and was like, ‘there’s a cat on the roof your cats on the roof you need to get him off the roof’, he just loved causing funny scenes,” said Torpey.

Torpey added that Domino was her comfort cat but most importantly he was always trying to be a comfort cat for everyone else around the neighborhood.

“All he wanted was to love people and people to love him,” said Torpey.

After reaching out to the Rapid City Police Department on Monday morning they said they have looked into the call and had taken a report. But they didn’t get any calls of gunfire in the area, and a search of the neighborhood didn’t show any signs of any shell casings. Video cameras in the neighborhood are being checked to see if they caught any suspicious activity as well. Currently, they’ve scheduled extra patrols in the neighborhood.

