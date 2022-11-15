Palmer Gulch Wildfire mopped up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Palmer Gulch Wildfire that started Oct. 30 is finally considered controlled by firefighters.

Crews have been mopping up the area for the last two weeks, ensuring all hot spots are out, according to a release from the Forest Service, The fire burned 88 acres.

“Personnel will be working in the area for the next week or so to rehab dozer lines that were put in to stop the forward progress of the fire,” said Todd Hoover, Fire Management Officer for the Hell Canyon Ranger District. “There is more cleanup work to do and that will be done in the spring.”

The road closure on Palmer Creek Road is no longer in effect. Trails are now open, but the public is asked to avoid use of Palmer Creek Trail #2 until the foot bridge that was burned in the fire has been replaced. Additional safety rehab work on the trails will be completed in the spring.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.