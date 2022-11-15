More snow the next few days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More snow is possible the next couple of days. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Sheridan and Carter counties for tomorrow evening through Thursday morning. We will see scattered snow move into our area during the evening tomorrow and it will continue to impact the area during the overnight hours. 6 inches or more are possible for the Northern Hills, with the rest of the area seeing 1-4 inches. The cold weather isn’t going anywhere either with lows in the single digits for parts of our area tonight. Highs tomorrow will be a bit warmer, but still below average for this time of the year. Thursday is going to be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the teens. The wind chills are going to drop below zero once again for much of our area during the overnight hours. The coldest morning will be Friday, with wind chills potentially as low as -20°. The good news is that the temperatures will warm up by next week.

