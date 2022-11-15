Cold and snowy today; even colder by Thursday.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light snow will fall this morning as a disturbance drops southeast across the area. Roads are slick and hazardous across much of western South Dakota and most all of northern and northeastern Wyoming this morning. Allow plenty of time to reach your destination!

Wednesday we’ll see a brief break from the snow. However, a strong arctic cold front will blow through Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing more light snow and bitterly cold air. Winds will gust to 40 miles per hour Thursday with wind chills below zero.

Lows Friday morning will be in the single digits either side of zero, then a slow but sure warming trend commences this weekend and really takes hold Thanksgiving Week!

Accumulating snow for some through the week

