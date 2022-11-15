Club for Boys practices salesmanship with annual Christmas tree fundraiser

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, but it’s never too early to think and plan for Christmas. Especially when it comes to snagging a Christmas tree.

For the 43rd year, the Club for Boys will be selling holiday trees as a part of their Christmas Tree Project in partnership with RCS Construction.

The major event, which sells more than 1,600 trees annually, allows the older boys an opportunity to put their leadership skills to use as a member of the club guides buyers through the process of picking and purchasing a tree.

Mike Kline, the assistant executivedDirector for the club says that the boys participating are ready to practice their salesmanship.

“So this is more than just a fundraiser, every year this is a jobs training program. We have right now 26 boys who have signed up to sell Christmas trees, and they look forward to it every year, helping customers find the perfect tree. They also learn job skills like being here on time, calling if they can’t make it, and scheduling themselves out. So there are a lot of life skills for kids as well. We do our first training on Wednesday night and then next week they start selling bright and early 9 o’clock on Monday,” says Kline.

The trees will be available for the public to purchase starting Monday, Nov. 2t at 9 a.m. Trees will be sold at the Club for Boys and the Club for Boys Thrift Store.

For tree sale hours, and other winter events the club is hosting, visit The Club for Boys website here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.