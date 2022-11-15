A Christmas tree is put up in Main Street Square

The snowy conditions have many people getting into the holiday spirit, including folks who are ready to celebrate in downtown Rapid City.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The snowy conditions have many people getting into the holiday spirit, including folks who are ready to celebrate in downtown Rapid City.

Main Street Square’s festive tradition of setting up a giant Christmas tree continues.

The Square keeps a list of area residents who are willing to donate their tree to be set up prior to the lighting ceremony.

Marketing Manager Dustin VanHunnik said that the Square is excited to start all of their winter activities.

”Having the Christmas tree, the lights, this weekend we have our ice skating starting,” VanHunnik said. “Next weekend, we have the holiday market, the tree lighting getting the thing lit up. Who needs New York when we have ours? It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The tree lighting ceremony is Saturday, November 26th.

