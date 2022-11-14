Wall’s state title a big win for West River

Eagles’ first state championship since 1994
Wall Eagles
Wall Eagles(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:30 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, the Wall Eagles had their historic season end in a 34-14 win against Parkston at the DakotaDome. It also marked the end of a long drought of West River football teams not winning state championships. Ben Burns breaks down the impact Wall’s win had on their town and region as a whole.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
South Dakota Senate picks new leadership
South Dakota Department of Corrections
South Dakota Department of Corrections cuts commissary purchases by nearly half at Penitentiary
A guard tower at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
Rapid City Rush bring in ‘Letterkenny’ and ‘Shoresy’ actor for this weekend’s games
Rapid City Rush bring in ‘Letterkenny’ and ‘Shoresy’ actor for this weekend’s games
More than 200 beers were featured at the Mountain West Beer Fest.
Music, food, beer featured at annual Mountain West Beer Fest

Latest News

Rapid City Stevens Volleyball
RC Stevens advances to state with SODAK 16 win
Golf, courtesy: MGN
Rapid City golf season indicative of fall weather
11-11 wall championship
Wall wins 9AA state championship
11-10 Hitchcock Tulare
Hitchock-Tulare wins 9B state title