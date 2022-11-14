Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle

This is the rifle that Rapid City police say Nathaniel Hawthorne had when confronted about attempted car burglaries.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday.

Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction and a probation hold.

Police say the group was probably checking to see if a car was unlocked, a common practice by vehicle burglars. They were able to catch up to one suspect who turned out to be Hernandez. Police say they saw a loaded rifle fall from Hernandez before they got him handcuffed.

Hernandez is also being held on an escape charge out of Minnehaha County.

