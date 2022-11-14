Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday.

Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction and a probation hold.

Police say the group was probably checking to see if a car was unlocked, a common practice by vehicle burglars. They were able to catch up to one suspect who turned out to be Hernandez. Police say they saw a loaded rifle fall from Hernandez before they got him handcuffed.

Hernandez is also being held on an escape charge out of Minnehaha County.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.