Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks sell for record-breaking price

Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks.
Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks.(Julien's Auctions)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A pair of Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks just sold for an astonishing price.

According to Julien’s Auctions, the Apple co-founder’s beloved brown sandals went for $218,000.

It’s a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to the auction house.

The Birkenstocks were a wardrobe staple for Jobs in the ‘70s and ‘80s and were saved from the trash by a former house manager to Jobs.

Prior to the sale, the auction house described the shoes as “well-used” but still “intact” with the imprint of Jobs’ feet.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications related to pancreatic cancer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
A guard tower at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
South Dakota Senate picks new leadership
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Dashcam video of an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397.
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility

Latest News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in...
Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid
FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says
This is the rifle that Rapid City police say Nathaniel Hawthorne had when confronted about...
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’