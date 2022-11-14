Rapid City Arts Council brings back Holiday Art Market after COVID hiatus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Arts Council’s mission is to champion inclusive, innovative, and inspiring arts opportunities to enrich communities. One way of doing so is bringing back the annual holiday art market; spreading joy and cheer for artists and shoppers alike during the holiday season.

“Out of concern for the health of our community during the pandemic, we had to take a little break from our usual yearly event,” said Leah Killian, marketing director for the Rapid City Arts Council. “But, we are thrilled to be back and ready to share our artwork. We will have a wide variety of arts represented including photography, pottery, paintings, cards, fiber arts, jewelry, quilts, candles, and more.”

The Holiday Art Market is at The Dahl Art Center this weekend, Nov. 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.