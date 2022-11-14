Hotel that hosted JFK, The Beatles demolished

A historic Miami Beach hotel that once hosted JFK and The Beatles imploded on Sunday. (SOURCE: WSVN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) – A piece of South Florida history was erased Sunday.

The once-luxurious Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach was imploded after years of neglect.

The 17-story hotel once hosted The Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its heyday in the ‘60s.

An engineer told the owners of the 65-year-old hotel that it needed to be demolished, and Miami Beach building inspectors agreed.

It’s not clear what will happen with the beachfront property now.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted to build a 350-foot-tall hotel on the site, but that plan is in limbo.

Miami Beach limits buildings to 200 feet, and a city ballot measure to change that failed Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
A guard tower at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
South Dakota Senate picks new leadership
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Dashcam video of an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397.
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday,...
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs
Rapid City Arts Council bringing back Holiday Art Market after COVID hiatus.
Rapid City Arts Council brings back Holiday Art Market after COVID hiatus
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks after her reelection victory.
Matters of the State: Gov. Noem wins reelection, Smith discusses campaign
Scuba diving in South Dakota becomes more difficult once the water starts to freeze.
Keeping up scuba skills even in the winter
A Leon County classroom is churning out colorful postcards and sending them across the country.
Art class sparks coast-to-coast student postcard exchange