Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bud Marty May, a Republican District 27 House candidate in the recent election, has been arrested on a rape charge.

May, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning, charged with second degree rape by force, coercion, threats. He is currently being held without bond in the Pennington County Jail.

May finished fourth in the House race. His mother, Republican Liz May and Democrat Peri Pourier were elected as District 27 House representatives.

Joel Koskan,a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for District 26 senate, was charged with child abuse last week after allegations came to light that he groomed a female in his care over the course of several years.

In a hearing Nov. 7, the day before the election, a plea agreement was discussed. Koskan will be back in court Dec. 12.

