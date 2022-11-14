Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.(Pennington County Jail)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bud Marty May, a Republican District 27 House candidate in the recent election, has been arrested on a rape charge.

May, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning, charged with second degree rape by force, coercion, threats. He is currently being held without bond in the Pennington County Jail.

May finished fourth in the House race. His mother, Republican Liz May and Democrat Peri Pourier were elected as District 27 House representatives.

Joel Koskan,a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for District 26 senate, was charged with child abuse last week after allegations came to light that he groomed a female in his care over the course of several years.

In a hearing Nov. 7, the day before the election, a plea agreement was discussed. Koskan will be back in court Dec. 12.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A guard tower at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
South Dakota Senate picks new leadership
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
South Dakota Department of Corrections
South Dakota Department of Corrections cuts commissary purchases by nearly half at Penitentiary
More than 200 beers were featured at the Mountain West Beer Fest.
Music, food, beer featured at annual Mountain West Beer Fest

Latest News

The Rapid City DAV held an event to let veterans know about various resources available.
Rapid City DAV host first of the month veterans’ event
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
More than 200 beers were featured at the Mountain West Beer Fest.
Music, food, beer featured at annual Mountain West Beer Fest
The Rapid City DAV and the Dakota Service Dogs hosted Saturday's event.
Rapid City DAV host first of the month veterans’ event