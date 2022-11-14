Another week of unseasonably cold weather

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:37 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Frigid temperatures continue this week with a strong northwest flow aloft bringing in several reinforcing shots of cold air. With each system, some snow will fall. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern hills and Wyoming black hills, as well as the Spearfish - Whitewood - Sundance area through Tuesday morning. Also, a Winter Weather Advisory for the Big Horns west of Sheridan. 2″-4″ of snow could fall in these areas, with lesser amounts on the surrounding plains.

The “mother lode” of cold air arrives Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing near record cold temperatures by Friday morning.

The good news is, the weather pattern will shift for Thanksgiving week, bringing a return to near or even slightly above normal temperatures!

Overnight lows will be in the single digits
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Overnight lows will be in the single digits
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Snow ends, but the cold air sticks around