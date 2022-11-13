Rapid City DAV host first of the month veterans’ event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An event to help veterans was held Saturday at the Rapid City Disabled American Veterans office.

The event provided resources to vets, including support assisting with filing VA claims. Saturday the Dakota Service Dogs also provided meals for the veterans, while sharing the benefits a service dog provides for veterans who might need one.

The commander of Chapter 3 DAV said the event is important as a way to give back to the veterans who served their country.

“Most of us around here do know we have a huge presence of veterans: both active duty, guard, reserve, and retired people,” said Dave Meltz, a DAV Chapter 3 commander. “So, we put a big impact on the local economy, and the better the veterans are served, the better the community gets served.”

The Rapid City DAV helps veterans find jobs and resolve questions year round.

