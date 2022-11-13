Music, food, beer featured at annual Mountain West Beer Fest

More than 200 beers were featured at the Mountain West Beer Fest.
More than 200 beers were featured at the Mountain West Beer Fest.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food, music, and beer is what people found at the 5th annual Mountain West Beer Fest.

With more than 200 different craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest brought together 80 different breweries from around the region.

“Just in the last couple of eight years I’ve lived in Rapid City, we’ve seen an major increase in local breweries. So, when we started a beer fest that’s what we were thinking about but then all of a sudden, we got interest out of Colorado, and Wyoming, all that stuff. We’re frankly feel like we have the best beer fest for miles and miles and miles around. So, this is a great event, a really great event,” said Craig Baltzer, executive director for the Monument.

The event brings together thousands of people to enjoy a day of activities like human foosball, beer yoga, corn hole, and, of course, sampling the selection of craft beers.

“There just always a lot of activities and games. The main salon is doing a beard and mustaches contest, so we try to make it more than just a beer festival. We say ‘food, fun, friends, and beer,’ so we make it more than just beer,” said Chris Hornick, director of Mountain West Beer Fest.

One vendor and long time participant was Hay Camp, Rapid City’s first production brewery.

“I think it’s a celebration of not only what we all love it but it’s the ideas that come out of it, talking about it, hearing what people like aging and maybe coming up with something new for the next year,” said Karl Koth, founder and owner of Hay Camp Brewing Company.

Since beer might not be for everyone, the Mountain West Whiskey Festival is scheduled for March 4 at the Rushmore Hotel.

