Wall wins 9AA state championship

Eagles defeat Parkston 34-14
11-11 wall championship
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Wall football team finished off its undefeated season by defeating Parkston 34-14 to win the 9AA state championship on Thursday. Burk Blasius threw a pair of touchdown passes and Cedar Amiotte ran for 111 yards to help lift the Eagles to the title. It marks the Eagles 3rd state title in school history. They also won championships in 1994 and 1990.

