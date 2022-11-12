Wall wins 9AA state championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Wall football team finished off its undefeated season by defeating Parkston 34-14 to win the 9AA state championship on Thursday. Burk Blasius threw a pair of touchdown passes and Cedar Amiotte ran for 111 yards to help lift the Eagles to the title. It marks the Eagles 3rd state title in school history. They also won championships in 1994 and 1990.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.