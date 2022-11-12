South Dakota Senate picks new leadership
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:57 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fresh from another dominate election, the South Dakota State Senate Republican caucus met and selected new majority leadership for the 2023-2024 term.
- Majority Leader: Casey Crabtree
- Assistant Majority Leader: Mike Diedrich
- Majority Whip: Helene Duhamel
- Majority Whip: Jack Kolbeck
- Majority Whip: Ryan Maher
- Majority Whip: DavidWheeler
Lee Schoenbeck will be the GOP nominee for the position of President Pro Tempore, which will be voted on by the full Senate when it organizes on Jan. 10, 2023.
For information on your legislators and to follow the upcoming session go to the LRC website.
