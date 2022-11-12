SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company is home, following its nearly year-long mission in Cuba.

The 109 soldiers will be welcomed back in a ceremony Sunday, 4 p.m. at the Monument Theater in Rapid City.

The soldiers were deployed for 10 months, providing detention operations support at Joint Task Force Guantanamo.

They arrived back in the U.S. Oct. 30 and were completing demobilization at Fort Bliss, Texas, before returning to South Dakota.

