Journey Museum and Learning Center pays tribute to the heroes of the 1972 Black Hills Flood

On Veteran's Day, The Journey Museum and Learning Center paid tribute to the heroes of the 1972 Black Hills Flood with a presentation called Flood Heroes.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Journey Museum and Learning Center hosted a presentation Friday afternoon, to pay tribute to the heroes of the 1972 Black Hills Flood. The Flood Heroes presentation discussed the specific responses of first responders to the Flood and the individuals who risked their lives to save others during the horrific event that took 238 lives in a span of 12 hours.

Although the flood happened in June of 1972, the Journey Museum picked Veterans Day to host the presentation because a number of the heroes were in the military. “Many of the first responders did serve in the military whether or not they were actively serving during the flood, or had prior service we wanted to honor all those who’ve served,” Journey Museum and Learning Center’s Corey Christianson stated.

If you would like to watch the presentation you can head over to The Journey Museum and Learning Center’s website.

