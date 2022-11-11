Unseasonably cold weather to stick around for awhile.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although the winter storm has left the area, cold, arctic air continues to hang around, and we will see unseasonably cold temperatures stick around through Thanksgiving! That’s right, for about 2 weeks! S

Several reinforcing shots of cold air will arrive next week, keeping temperatures up to 20 degrees below average. Some light snow will be possible with these surges of cold air, with the best chance being next Thursday, but amounts will be quite light.

